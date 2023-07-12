ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kaduna state governor stated that his administration will support the military with local intelligence and other assistance to discharge its constitutional responsibilities more effectively without hindrance.

Uba Sani gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
Uba Sani gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Recommended articles

Uba Sani gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Abuja.

The governor pledged more support from the state government towards boosting current efforts and ensuring peace and stability in Kaduna and environs. He said that the state, being the heart of Northern Nigeria, needed relative peace and harmony to strive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uba Sani added that his administration will support the military with local intelligence and other assistance to discharge its constitutional responsibilities more effectively without hindrance.

Responding, the CDS, Maj.-Gen. Musa, assured the governor of the military’s commitment to supporting all parts of Nigeria, especially Kaduna state, to combat insecurity. Musa said the armed forces would review its operational modalities with a view to enhancing its capabilities for better results.

He assured the governor that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to operations would be strengthened to boost the fight against criminality in the country.

The CDS called for the engagement of the youths in useful ventures to reduce crimes in the society.

According to him, one of the areas of concern for the military was the administrative bottlenecks in the dispensation of justice in respect of cases of criminals handed over by the military to civil authority for prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies