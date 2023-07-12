Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the successes so far recorded in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the state.

Uba Sani gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Abuja.

The governor pledged more support from the state government towards boosting current efforts and ensuring peace and stability in Kaduna and environs. He said that the state, being the heart of Northern Nigeria, needed relative peace and harmony to strive.

Uba Sani added that his administration will support the military with local intelligence and other assistance to discharge its constitutional responsibilities more effectively without hindrance.

Responding, the CDS, Maj.-Gen. Musa, assured the governor of the military’s commitment to supporting all parts of Nigeria, especially Kaduna state, to combat insecurity. Musa said the armed forces would review its operational modalities with a view to enhancing its capabilities for better results.

He assured the governor that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to operations would be strengthened to boost the fight against criminality in the country.

The CDS called for the engagement of the youths in useful ventures to reduce crimes in the society.