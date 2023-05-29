Gov Sule of Nasarawa and his deputy inaugurated for 2nd term

In his inaugural speech at the Lafia Square, the governor expressed gratitude to the people of the state for overwhelmingly voting him in for the second term on March 18.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the Nigerian Constitution and promised to continue to do his best to better the welfare of the people and develop the state in the next four years.

Sule listed his achievements to include attraction of the organised private sector to invest in various sectors of the economy, construction of urban and rural roads, construction of schools, markets in Akwanga, Keffi and Nasarawa-Eggon.

Others are construction of bus terminals in Lafia and Karu, employment of over 3,000 teachers, confirmation of appointment of over 2, 000 teachers, regularisation of the appointment of casual staff in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We also implemented outstanding promotions of over 10 years, trained and retrained civil servants within and outside the state,” he added.

Sule also said his administration had commenced the construction of state secretariat to address the challenges of office accommodation, and would finish the project before the end of his second tenure.

He added that the state government had also invested heavily in security and supported security agencies with needed logistics to function properly and would sustain it.

The governor promised to dedicate the next four years to the development of the state.

Sule also lauded former President, Muhammadu Buhari for a successful tenure of eight years and his development strides especially in Nasarawa state.

He said that Buhari gave appointments to sons and daughters of the state into federal positions and executed numerous transformative projects in the state.

The governor also congratulated the newly inaugurated President, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, and wished them well as they began their tenure of four years.

“We have no doubt that his antecedents and past achievements in the development of Nigeria will be brought to bear in his present leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

He expressed optimism that very soon Nigeria and Nigerians would begin to witness prosperity and development in all sectors under the new administration.

