Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Bayo Wahab

Sani dismissed the speculations that Gumi had a hand in the rescue of the pupils and their teachers.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani and Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi. [Channels TV]
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani and Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Following the abduction of the pupils about three weeks ago, Gumi offered to negotiate with bandits for the release of the victims.

The cleric said it was his religious duty to lead the dialogue between bandits and the government for the sake of peace.

But while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics programme on Sunday, March 25, 2024, Governor Sani dismissed the speculations that Gumi had a hand in the rescue of the pupils and their teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor clarified that the Nigerian military rescued the victims in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State, where the hostages were moved by their kidnappers.

All those speculations you are hearing today are a figment of some people’s imagination. I can tell you that without any fear of contradiction. There was nothing like Gumi in this operation. I can tell you. I won’t undermine the efforts of our Armed Forces,” the governor said.

Also, contrary to reports, the governor clarified that 137 pupils were kidnapped from the LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School and not 287 schoolchildren as widely reported.

He, however, regretted that a teacher who was kidnapped alongside the pupils couldn’t make it out alive.

Sani said the teacher developed some complications while in captivity.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Troubled 17-year-old stabs aunt for 'disturbing' her to use psychiatric medication

Troubled 17-year-old stabs aunt for 'disturbing' her to use psychiatric medication

Widow of colonel killed in Delta vows never to allow her children join military

Widow of colonel killed in Delta vows never to allow her children join military

Tinubu bans well-wishers from splurging on his birthday due to hardship, killings

Tinubu bans well-wishers from splurging on his birthday due to hardship, killings

APC chieftain seeks Tinubu’s urgent intervention in cooking gas price hike

APC chieftain seeks Tinubu’s urgent intervention in cooking gas price hike

Former Chelsea star seeks divorce after learning children were fathered by wife's ex

Former Chelsea star seeks divorce after learning children were fathered by wife's ex

Anambra 2025: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo declares to run against Soludo

Anambra 2025: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo declares to run against Soludo

We never said drugs are sold in Benin like sachet water – NDLEA

We never said drugs are sold in Benin like sachet water – NDLEA

Dufil Prima Foods & Kokun Foundation unite to feed vulnerable people in Lagos

Dufil Prima Foods & Kokun Foundation unite to feed vulnerable people in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMC debunks data compromise reports amid undersea cable disruption [Channels Television]

NIMC says it's protecting Nigerians' data as it faces new breach scandal

SSANU-NASU [The News Guru]

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT (TheWhistler)

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite [Twitter:@DrDorisAnite]

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians