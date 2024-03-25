Following the abduction of the pupils about three weeks ago, Gumi offered to negotiate with bandits for the release of the victims.

The cleric said it was his religious duty to lead the dialogue between bandits and the government for the sake of peace.

But while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics programme on Sunday, March 25, 2024, Governor Sani dismissed the speculations that Gumi had a hand in the rescue of the pupils and their teachers.

The governor clarified that the Nigerian military rescued the victims in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State, where the hostages were moved by their kidnappers.

“All those speculations you are hearing today are a figment of some people’s imagination. I can tell you that without any fear of contradiction. There was nothing like Gumi in this operation. I can tell you. I won’t undermine the efforts of our Armed Forces,” the governor said.

Also, contrary to reports, the governor clarified that 137 pupils were kidnapped from the LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School and not 287 schoolchildren as widely reported.

He, however, regretted that a teacher who was kidnapped alongside the pupils couldn’t make it out alive.