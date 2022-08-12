RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Lalong visits Dariye, says Plateau rejoices over his release

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed joy on the release of the state former governor Chief Joshua Dariye, saying Plateau people also rejoice on the development.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau with former governor of the state, Chief Joshua Dariye, during Lalong’s visit to his residence in Abuja , to congratulate him on his release following his pardon by President Buhari.
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau with former governor of the state, Chief Joshua Dariye, during Lalong’s visit to his residence in Abuja , to congratulate him on his release following his pardon by President Buhari.

The visit was disclosed by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham in a press release on Friday in Jos.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his magnanimity in granting pardon to Dariye and former governor of Taraba, Rev. Jolly Nyame on April 14, saying massive prayers and appeal was made to facilitate it.

He said the visit was to encourage him as his release was another opportunity for him to reflect on his experience.

Lalong urged him to continue to contribute to the advancement of Plateau through his knowledge, while praying to God to grant him good health in all his duties.

In his response, Dariye thanked God for his release and using people such as Lalong and President Buhari to make it a reality.

He debunked rumours that he was running for senate and advised politicians in Plateau to unite and support the governor in promoting the interest of the state and its people.

He described governance as an opportunity for those in charge to do their best and leave posterity to judge their efforts, saying no one could not finish the business of government in a day.

The delegation which included National Assembly members as well as members of the State Executive Council, also visited Rev. Jolly Nyame at his residence in Abuja.

