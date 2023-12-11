ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor promised to accord more priority to health sector in view of their important role in saving human lives.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Idris said his principal disclosed this at a dinner organised in honour of 13 indigenous medical doctors who graduated from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto. The governor promised to accord more priority to health sector in view of their important role in saving human lives.

“I will do my best to increase doctors and other medical staff allowances, so that the gap in allowances between the state and the Federal Government is filled, to enable them stay at home and work for their people.

“Now I am happy, you people have graduated and ready to serve the state.

“This administration has also increased the scholarship allowance of medical students studying at various universities from 30,000 to 50,000 to support their academic activities,” he said.

Idris pledged to construct standard hospitals across the four emirates in the state, to boost accessibility of health facilities and reduce the suffering of citizens occasioned by different illnesses.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Alhassan Yauri, appreciated the governor for organising the reception for the graduating medical doctors, describing it as the first of its kind in the history of the state.

He appealed to the governor to reconsider the doctors and other medical staff allowances as it was the only remedy to prevent them from moving to other organisations.

