A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Mary Berje, in Minna on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property to the inferno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a petrol tanker had exploded on Monday night, killing four persons and burning several houses in the Kutigi community.

Bello said that government would conduct an assessment of the affected persons so as to provide assistance that would help them cushion the effect of the disaster.

The governor, however, frowned at the manner at which drivers of tankers and articulated vehicles drive recklessly in residential areas, saying that most of the disasters were avoidable.

He enjoined the people of the affected community to remain calm and law abiding, stating that government was doing everything possible to investigate the cause of the incident.

Bello prayed for the repose of those who lost their lives and commiserated with their families, praying that God should give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also prayed God to grant the injured, who are currently receiving medical treatment, quick recovery.