Drama as Gov Adeleke's 2 first ladies welcome Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo

Segun Adeyemi

Both wives of Governor Ademola Adeleke claimed the title of the First Lady of Osun State in their respective sponsored posters welcoming Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Titilola Adeleke, Oluremi Tinubu and Ngozi Adeleke [Facebook]
Titilola Adeleke, Oluremi Tinubu and Ngozi Adeleke [Facebook]

The two women, Ngozi and Titilola, have circulated distinct posters featuring their names and images, garnering attention as they prepare to welcome Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

Mrs Tinubu is expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alternative High School For Girls in Osogbo, the state's capital city, on Tuesday, April 22.

In her promotional poster, Ngozi Adeleke warmly welcomed visitors, inviting them to enjoy the natural splendour of Osun State and identifying herself as the state's First Lady.

Similarly, Titilola Adeleke, in her separate poster, welcomed Mrs Tinubu with the inscription, "Official turning of the sod ceremony of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo."

She also signed off as the First Lady of Osun State.

See controversial posters below....

The controversial posters of the two wives of Gov Ademola Adeleke welcoming First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo. [Punch/X]
The controversial posters of the two wives of Gov Ademola Adeleke welcoming First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo. [Punch/X] Gov Adeleke Pulse Nigeria
