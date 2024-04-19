ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke lavished with praise for providing water, sanitation facilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called for more budgetary allocations to the ministries involved in the provision of good water and hygiene with a clean environment.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
The stakeholders also called for more proactive measures toward ensuring that more efforts were put in place to meet the needs of residents of the state.

They stated these in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on the sidelines of the meeting aimed at addressing some critical issues on water and sanitation.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWMAN), Mr Michael Ebofin, said the essence of the meeting was to gather stakeholders to have a work plan on good sanitation and water hygiene in the state.

He said that the work plan would be tendered to the state government to serve as a template for meeting the targeted needs of the populace.

Ebofin also said the need for continuity by the present administration on the achievements made so far on water and sanitation had become paramount due to the exercise yet to be carried out.

“The present administration should do more without any political gimmick to ensure that more funds are channelled to water and sanitation,” he said.

Also, Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs Ayobola Awolowo, said women and children were at the receiving end on issues regarding hygienic environment and water.

Awolowo urged stakeholders to do everything possible to make Nigeria attain its 2025 goals of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

“Stakeholders need to step up their engagement to achieving its goals, while other ministries, departments and agencies should also emulate.

“We shall continue to support all MDAs to ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for citizens of the state,” she said.

Earlier, Prof. Ife Adewunmi, of Redeemers University, Ede, said the state government should prioritise its work plan while embarking on any project to achieve its set goals.

This, Adewunmi said, would be of great advantage to water hygiene and sanitation beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders’ consultative meeting had in attendance representatives of MDAs, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and religious bodies.

