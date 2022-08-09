RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the people of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state over the death of Chief Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Mustapha Suleiman, calling it the end of another great era of impressive scholarship.

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq is the first lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the north (TheSun)
Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq is the first lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the north (TheSun)

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.

Recommended articles

The Governor said the death of the Chief Imam was a depletion in the rank of community leaders whose leadership roles are key to societal cohesion, stability, peace and security.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kwara State, I send our heartfelt condolences to the Muslim community, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, and the immediate family of the Chief Imam.

“He left a legacy of being a great leader who played his role in the development of his community.

“We beseech Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him al-jannah Firdaus, and keep the ummah and his family on the path of righteousness,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Oil theft: Okowa seeks surveillance contract review on facilities

Oil theft: Okowa seeks surveillance contract review on facilities

Afenifere asks Buhari to prove to terrorists that he’s still in charge

Afenifere asks Buhari to prove to terrorists that he’s still in charge

Troops bomb Boko Haram Commander, 27 others in Borno

Troops bomb Boko Haram Commander, 27 others in Borno

2023: Nigeria’s Presidency not about one religion – CAN

2023: Nigeria’s Presidency not about one religion – CAN

Our votes are against those who underrate Rivers state – Wike subs Atiku

Our votes are against those who underrate Rivers state – Wike subs Atiku

Dariye, Nyame regain freedom, 4 months after Buhari’s pardon

Dariye, Nyame regain freedom, 4 months after Buhari’s pardon

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi