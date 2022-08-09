This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.
Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo
Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the people of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state over the death of Chief Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Mustapha Suleiman, calling it the end of another great era of impressive scholarship.
The Governor said the death of the Chief Imam was a depletion in the rank of community leaders whose leadership roles are key to societal cohesion, stability, peace and security.
“On behalf of the government and the people of Kwara State, I send our heartfelt condolences to the Muslim community, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, and the immediate family of the Chief Imam.
“He left a legacy of being a great leader who played his role in the development of his community.
“We beseech Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him al-jannah Firdaus, and keep the ummah and his family on the path of righteousness,” he said.
