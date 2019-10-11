Keep reading to find out what TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens starting today!

The UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers is here this week! Watch out for these exciting matches on Select 4 (GOtv channel 34) Iceland vs France on Friday, 11th October at 7:45pm and Norway vs Spain on Saturday, 12th October at 7:45pm.

Watch out for these exciting matches on Select 4 (GOtv channel 34) Iceland vs France on Friday, 11th October at 7:45pm and Norway vs Spain on Saturday, 12th October at 7:45pm. International Friendly: Brazil vs Nigeria: GOtv customers will have front row seats this Sunday when Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on five-time world champions Brazil in an international friendly. Watch it LIVE on GOtv channel 37 at 1pm. The Nigerian friendly match is exclusive to SuperSport.

Brand New! BBNaija Pepper Dem Recap Show

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

BBNaija fans on GOtv will re-live some of the best moments on the recently concluded BBNaija Pepper Dem show. The show will premiere on Monday, 14 October and run till Friday, 8th November 2019 on Africa Magic Family (GOtv Channel 2) for one hour weekdays from 10:00pm to 11:00pm and two hours on Saturdays from 10:00pm to 12:00am.

Plus, AM Nollywood Stars Pop Up Channel, Telenovelas, Movies and Kiddies’ shows

The AM Nollywood Star Pop Up channel is here for a month: It’s 100% Naija with the Africa Magic Nollywood pop up channel. The biggest Nollywood titles, 24 hours and seven days a week with NO repeats on GOtv channel 29. Showing this Sunday, 13 October at 5:17pm is Wives on Strike: The Revolution. After a woman was beaten to death by her husband, several market women refused to sleep with their partner until they stand up against domestic violence.

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

If you are into drama and foreign programmes, La Colombiana is for you! Angela is a young Colombian doctor who moves to Chile with her son, escaping from bad relationship. She can’t practice medicine in Chile, as she doesn’t have a required license. In the neighborhood where she lives, she is discriminated against by her grumpy neighbor Pedro, who does not like foreigners. Find out more on Friday, 11th October at 2pm on Eva+ (GOtv channel 2).

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

Join the kids in a Quiz with Cowbellpedia on Africa Magic Family: Do you have what it takes to solve mathematical equations? Cowbellpedia is a Secondary School TV Quiz show in Nigeria to help identify, recognize and reward excellence in the subject area of Mathematics. Catch this educational programme on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) on Saturday, 12th October at 6pm.

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

Sunday Night Movie Pick: Music and Lyrics: A washed-out singer has a second chance to make a hit. He sparks with a younger woman with a flair from words. Watch the movie on Sunday, 13th October at 7pm on M-Net Movies Zone (GOtv channel 3).

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

Animal lovers can catch Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet on Real Time: Denver's most dedicated veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Young, showcases how animals should be cared for in Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, showing on 14 October at 08:00pm on Real Time (GOtv channel 19).

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! The kids can join Spongebob and his friends on their adventure through Bikini Bottom. Catch the new episodes on Nickelodeon (GOtv channel 62) Monday, 14th October at 2:15pm.

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

For the Tyler Perry fans, Sistas S1 will have you in stitches: The new one-hour dramatic comedy opens its first season with four single girlfriends who have all reached that milestone that separates young adulthood from being fully grown. The four friends who have been each other’s backbone for over a decade have all left their twenties behind them. Set in present-day Atlanta, Georgia, Perry takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious quagmires that single women must experience these days on their personal sojourns to find ‘Mr. Right’. Do not miss out on this comedy! Thursday, 17th October at 8pm om BET (GOtv channel 21).

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

The GOtv Step Up Offer is still on! Do not miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the premium content on GOtv MAX! Pay a reduced fee of N2,600 to enjoy premium programming on GOtv Max. This offer ends Thursday, 31 October.

TV entertainment goodness is coming to your screens. (GOtv).

For more scheduled programming for October, visit www.gotvafrica.com You can also follow GOtv on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook.

This is a Featured Post.