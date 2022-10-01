RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

News Agency Of Nigeria

World search giant, Google is celebrating with Nigeria’s annual Independence Day with a doodle on its page.

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle
Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Recommended articles

Today’s annual independence day doodle features Nigeria’s flag waving against a bright blue sky.

Google doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

According to Google: “On this day in 1960, the most populous country in Africa attained independence from Great Britain.

“Celebrations start on the morning of Independence Day, when the President of Nigeria addresses the general public with a nationally televised speech.

“ Nigerians then proudly sing the national anthem while raising the green and white flag like the one featured in today’s doodle.

“Later on, the Nigerian Armed Forces march to the rhythm of thumping drums and perform military maneuvers in the nation’s capital, Abuja.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi doesn't observe weekly 'sit-at-home' and it has helped – NSCDC

Ebonyi doesn't observe weekly 'sit-at-home' and it has helped – NSCDC

ASUU strike: Nasarawa University directs students to return to school

ASUU strike: Nasarawa University directs students to return to school

Fire Service recovers 2 bodies from Ilorin river

Fire Service recovers 2 bodies from Ilorin river

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders