Google celebrates Nigeria’s Independence day with a doodle

Today’s annual independence day doodle features Nigeria’s flag waving against a bright blue sky.

Google doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

According to Google: “On this day in 1960, the most populous country in Africa attained independence from Great Britain.

“Celebrations start on the morning of Independence Day, when the President of Nigeria addresses the general public with a nationally televised speech.

“ Nigerians then proudly sing the national anthem while raising the green and white flag like the one featured in today’s doodle.