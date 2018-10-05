Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gombe Govt receives $10m to prevent malnutrition

In Gombe Govt receives $10m to prevent malnutrition

Mr Steven Danladi, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Economic Planning, disclosed this at the Executive-Legislative and Media roundtable on budgeting for nutrition in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State play Gombe Govt receives $10m to prevent malnutrition

The World Bank has allocated $10 million grant to the Gombe State Government prevent problem of acute malnutrition in the state.

Mr Steven Danladi, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Economic Planning, disclosed this at the Executive-Legislative and Media roundtable on budgeting for nutrition in the state.

The meeting was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) on Friday in Gombe.

He said that the state was among the 12 states that got the allocation with a commitment of N50 million annual releases for five years to facilitate implementation of the project in the state and to access the fund.

According to him, the state government has technically started pursuing the release for immediate implementation.

He said the state government was concerned over the problem of malnutrition and is doing its best to redress the challenge.

“A lot of effort is being done to ensure the malnutrition challenges are addressed in the state,” he said.

Hajiya Laraba Kawu, the state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, urged traditional rulers to sensitise their subjects, especially husbands, to be providing good food for the family to avoid the problem of malnutrition in their respective communities.

She regretted that sometimes husbands were not providing enough for their wives, especially for the nursing mothers to breast feed their children when it came to exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her, this also contributes to having malnourished children.

Mr Mohammed Musa, the Programme Officer of CISLAC, said that the aim of the conference was to address the problem of malnutrition especially with regard to improvement on nutrition budget allocation, releases and accountability in Northern Nigeria.

He said this would also help government address the problem.

“It is our own responsibility to assist for something to be done in addressing the problem to rescue the children affected with malnutrition,” Musa said.

According to him, Nigeria is among the 20 countries contributing to 80 per cent global malnutrition burden and about 2.5 million Nigerian children are malnourished.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Related Articles

PDP Primary Meet the 5 major aspirants fighting for opposition party's presidential ticket
2019 Election Former HOR Deputy Speaker, picks PDP governorship ticket in Gombe
In Gombe Vote APC to address PDP’s inadequacies – Goje
Warning Strike Governors opposed to new minimum wage will lose election, NLC chieftain warns
In Kwara 1 million youths to march for Saraki in Ilorin
Opinion Ahead of primaries, is Saraki the candidate the PDP needs?
Atiku Ex-VP cries as he's gifted PDP forms to contest for President
2019 Election PDP advises Buhari to sign amended Electoral Act
In Gombe Dankwambo honours late Gov. Hashidu, names road, estate after him

Local

New cultist hides in mum's house after painful initiation
In Lagos APC Primaries: Party supporters clash in Ikorodu, Badagry
APGA
2019 Elections APGA will surprise Nigerians – Iheanacho
Nigeria grants 90-day special window for business registration at a lower rate
Osinbajo Vice President tasks public, private sectors to boost economy through technology
2-year-old boy among 18 killed in Plateau attack
In Plateau 2-year-old boy, 8 other children below 12 among 18 killed in brutal attack
X
Advertisement