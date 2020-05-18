The initiative by Nigeria's foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited falls in alignment with its multi-level approach geared at providing assistance to frontline workers whose means of livelihood have been deeply affected by the various lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos State.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. John Obayuwana, Managing Director of the Group, expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their tireless and unrelenting efforts to enforce the Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control prevention's guidelines by members of the society in containing the contamination and spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Agege & Iju - Polo Luxury Group's Covid-19 relief outreach at Agege & Iju area

Mr. Obayuwana also called out to other business entities operating in the region to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility obligations to society at large by also reaching out to members of the community most hit by the crisis.

In a statement to the Lagos State government, the Group's Executive Director, Ms. Jennifer Obayuwana commended all key stakeholders at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and worldwide for their courage and service to humanity.

Police College Ikeja - Caption: Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana (Center) during the Organizations' Covid-19 relief outreach at the Police College in Ikeja.

Receiving the donations, Welfare and Women Leader, Mrs. Ofem, expressed her gratitude to the Polo Luxury team for their thoughtful support and encouragement, stating that such a loving gesture would strengthen their resolve to remain steadfast in their efforts to continue to maintain law, order and security in the country despite the scourge.

