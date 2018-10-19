Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The seven-man investigative committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's alleged bribery video has summoned the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian, Ja'afar Ja'afar, to appear before them.

The Editor-in-Chief is being summoned on the alleged bribery video circulating on social media where the Governor is seen collecting wads of cash.

Secretary of the committee, Mujtafa Aminu, disclosed to newsmen that the committee has requested Ja'afar to appear before them on Thursday, October 26 at the assembly complex. Aminu said adequate security will be provided for his safety.

According to the secretary, the committee has visited the police commissioner in Kano and the state director of the Department of State Services (DSS) soliciting their support in providing security at the complex.

Recall that the committee was constituted following a motion of urgent public importance filed by the member representing Warawa constituency, Alhaji Labaran Madari and seconded by member representing Kano Municipal constituency, Baffa Danagundi.

Madari pointed out that the House has the mandate to investigate any matter in order to ensure peace and harmony in the state.