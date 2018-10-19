Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kano assembly summon Ja'afar on Ganduje's alleged bribery video

Kano Assembly summons Ja'afar over Ganduje's alleged bribery video

According to the secretary, the committee has visited the police commissioner in Kano and the state director of DSS soliciting their support in providing security at the complex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts play

Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts

(Leadership)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The seven-man investigative committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's alleged bribery video has summoned the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian, Ja'afar Ja'afar, to appear before them.

The Editor-in-Chief is being summoned on the alleged bribery video circulating on social media where the Governor is seen collecting wads of cash.

Secretary of the committee, Mujtafa Aminu, disclosed to newsmen that the committee has requested Ja'afar to appear before them on Thursday, October 26 at the assembly complex. Aminu said adequate security will be provided for his safety.

According to the secretary, the committee has visited the police commissioner in Kano and the state director of the Department of State Services (DSS) soliciting their support in providing security at the complex.

Recall that the committee was constituted following a motion of urgent public importance filed by the member representing Warawa constituency, Alhaji Labaran Madari and seconded by member representing Kano Municipal constituency, Baffa Danagundi.

Madari pointed out that the House has the mandate to investigate any matter in order to ensure peace and harmony in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet
3 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet

Related Articles

Kwankwaso denies involvement in Ganduje's alleged bribery video
Senator defends Gov Ganduje, says agents of mischief are behind bribery video
Kano Assembly sets up 7-man committee to investigate Ganduje's "bribery video"
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Another video of Governor Ganduje “collecting dollars from contractor” hits the internet
8 Things you need to know about viral video of Governor Ganduje allegedly hiding bribe in his babanriga
Kano Govt refutes bribery allegation, to sue Daily Nigerian, Publisher

Local

Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
EFCC quizzes Abia Finance Commissioner, 4 ministry officials over alleged fraud
Why we prefer fairly-used underwear (Okrika) – Abia women
Dirty lagos street
PSP hails Lagos Assembly on "dirty Lagos" resolution
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader resurfaces in Jerusalem after 1 year
Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem 1 year after mysterious disappearance
X
Advertisement