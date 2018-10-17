news

In his response to the alleged video of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe from contractors, Senator Barau Jibrin says enemies of the Governor are behind the purported videos.

In the video that has been in circulation on the Internet, the Kano state Governor was allegedly seen collecting wads of cash from faceless contractors.

The Kano state government has come out to refute the allegation , stressing that the video was manipulated in order to tarnish the Image of the Governor.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Senator Jibrin accused the supporters of a former Governor of Kano, to be behind the alleged video in circulation.

The Senator representing Kano North said some agents of darkness parading themselves as anti-corruption crusaders are using technology to tarnish the image of the Governor.

"It amazes me how low we can go in this country to try to bring people down for very selfish political ends, else how does one explain this outrageous manipulation aimed at no other thing than to rubbish the good name and reputation of a performing Governor so loved by our people? " he asked.

The legislator further stressed that he won't take the video seriously, stating that similar malicious videos were made to blackmail the Emir of Kano until the perpetrators came out to reveal that the videos were cloned.

Jibrin praised Governor Ganduje for the project he is implementing in Kano state. He described Gov Ganduje as a man of integrity and that the scandal won't stop his second term bid in the 2019 election.