Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Muhammad said this was happening as a result of heavy flooding that had submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi.

He also said that an incidence of a failed road section around Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State also contributed.

“Consequently, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations.

“NNPC Ltd is working assiduously, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, to open up this major highway.

“While we do that, we urge the general public to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products,” he advised.