FRSC Ogun warns motorists against using vehicle number plates for crimes

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Anthony Uga, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota.

According to Uga, anybody using number plates to perpetrate crimes is contributing to the security challenges facing the state and the country at large.

“If anybody is using number plate for purposes that are different from what it is meant, we will apprehend such a person and charge him/her for number plate offence.

“Once such number plate is indicted and detected at the scene of a crime, FRSC will hand over such vehicle to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation,” he said.