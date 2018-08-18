Pulse.ng logo
FRSC deploys 134 personnel, 20 special marshals in Makudi

(Daily Post)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Benue has deployed 134 personnel in Makurdi, the state  capital, to ensure smooth traffic during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the Sector Commander, Mr David Mendie, has said.

Mendie made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Saturday.

He said that the command had put the necessary measures in place to effectively monitor the conduct of road users to check road crashes during the festivity.

He said, “Our one-week-long special Sallah patrol started on August 17 and will end on August 26.

“We are determined, as usual, to ensure the free-flow of traffic, hence we have deployed 134 regular and 20 special marshals for Makurdi.

“Makurdi is where we witness heavy traffic flow during festivities so we have more concentration here.

“Other regular and special marshals in the units across the state are also expected to be vigilant during the period.

“We will focus on traffic control, rescue missions, speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, drunk driving, among others.”

The FRSC boss further said that the personnel would ensure that motorists respected traffic rules and regulations.

He warned that those caught breaking the rules would be arrested and prosecuted, accordingly.

“As has been our habit and routine during every festivity, we will assign some of the personnel to strategic points, including Wurukum-Motor Park Junction, Alaide-Otukpo Road and Gboko Road, among others.

He advised motorists to adhere to traffic rules, avoid overloading and dangerous driving, in order to avoid road accidents during the festivity.

Mendie said that any personnel of the command found wanting in the discharge of his or her duty would be dealt with.

“Our primary concern is to prevent road crashes by mobilising road users to desist from dangerous driving, including overtaking at sharp bends.

“We will also ensure the provision of effective rescue services when the need arises within the period.

“We also have a team of our men who will carry out public enlightenment in motor parks, churches and mosques all in the efforts to ensure safety during the Sallah,” he said.

NAN reports that the Federal Government declared Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 22 as public holidays for the celebration. 

