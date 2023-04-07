Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Pulse Nigeria

The incident occurred when the assailants stormed Gwagi village in Wamba Local Government Area of the state, where Gye-wado resides.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the kidnapping, stating that the armed men invaded Gye-wado's residence around 12:30 am, shooting sporadically before abducting him.

Nasarawa state police mobilise rescue team

In response to the abduction, the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, CP Maiyaki Baba, has mobilised a team comprising police tactical units, military personnel, vigilantes, and local hunters to rescue Gye-wado alive.

DSP Nansel reiterated this, saying, "The Commissioner of Police in the state CP Maiyaki Baba has mobilised and deployed 'reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters' to rescue the victim alive."

The whereabouts of Gye-wado are currently unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

The police have promised to do everything possible to secure his release and bring the perpetrators to justice.

