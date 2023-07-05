First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

She officially assumed her duties, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in law enforcement.

The baton of leadership was passed on to CP Adelesi from the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, who was recently promoted to the esteemed rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG.

Born and raised in Sagamu, a town nestled within the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, CP Adelesi brings a wealth of experience to her new role. The announcement was made by SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the spokesperson for the command, during a press statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

CP Adelesi's journey in the Nigeria Police Force commenced on March 3, 1990, when she was appointed as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has served in various police commands and formations, both domestically and internationally. Her dedication and proficiency in her line of work have seen her assume numerous command positions over the years.