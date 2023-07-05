ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Ima Elijah

First female commissioner of Police in this state has earned a reputation for her no-nonsense approach to policing.

Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi, First female commissioner of Police in Kwara state
Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi, First female commissioner of Police in Kwara state

Recommended articles

She officially assumed her duties, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in law enforcement.

The baton of leadership was passed on to CP Adelesi from the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, who was recently promoted to the esteemed rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG.

Born and raised in Sagamu, a town nestled within the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, CP Adelesi brings a wealth of experience to her new role. The announcement was made by SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the spokesperson for the command, during a press statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

CP Adelesi's journey in the Nigeria Police Force commenced on March 3, 1990, when she was appointed as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has served in various police commands and formations, both domestically and internationally. Her dedication and proficiency in her line of work have seen her assume numerous command positions over the years.

Described as a resolute and uncompromising officer, CP Adelesi has earned a reputation for her no-nonsense approach to policing.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma