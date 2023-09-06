BREAKING: Passengers 'almost consumed' as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

The incident was reportedly triggered by a malfunctioning cable on the airport's tarmac on Tuesday, September 06, 2023.

Reports suggest that the blaze had already caused significant damage to a portion of the administrative office of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) the night before, further exacerbating the situation. Authorities swiftly responded by evacuating all passengers and staff from the affected building.

However, a witness noted that passengers located at security point that was still active were not informed of the fire till "it almost consumed" them.