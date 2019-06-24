The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abdulazeez Mashi, said this at the maiden edition of WHO African Region Value for Money (VfM) Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on Monday in Abuja.

Mashi, who was represented by Dr Emmanuel Meribole, Director, Health Planning Research and Statistics, said with the ongoing reform in the health sector, Nigeria would benefit enormously from the intervention.

“It is my belief and desire that tools, applications and skills from this workshop will enable my officers translate the on-going reforms to impact positively on our health system,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria is currently implementing a number of health financing reforms, which will help to redefine and shape the course of the nation’s universal health coverage aspirations and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The Federal Government was currently investing more than 180 million US dollars annually in addition to its annual budgetary allocation to the health sector.

“The purpose of this is to aggressively improve on its current health indices as well as ensure a sustainable and efficient financing for health,” he said.

Mashi further explained that the fund would be used to purchase basic healthcare package for the benefit of every Nigerian.

The permanent secretary added that the fund was also intended to be used as strategic instrument to reduce the current out-of-pocket health expenditure.

“ Considering that we have limited resources for a vast number of health demands, the need to ensure strategic prioritisation and value for money for every kobo spent cannot be over emphasised,’’ he said.

Dr. Peter Lasuba, Officer-in-Charge, WHO in Nigeria, said the workshop was in line with WHO Afro-transformation agenda and the overall WHO reform.

He said that the training would further illustrate his organisation’s commitment by ensuring that all activities encompass health gains for every dollar spent.

Lasuba explained that the training would boost the capacity of the trainees who would facilitate the roll out of the initiatives in their respective countries across the region.

Mr Francisco Katayama, Representative of the Director, Programme Budget, WHO Africa Regional Office, said that the workshop was about emphasising the value of money in all WHO activities.

He said that the participants were expected to go back to their respective country offices to build the capacity of their colleagues.

Katayama pointed out that through the initiative, emphasis would be given to the most vulnerable and marginalised, especially women and children, adding that it would enhance access to better health services.