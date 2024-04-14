ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edodo-Moore said that the benefits of the Maritime Breakfast Roundtable include visibility, growth, networking, impartation and exchange of knowledge.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola. [Twitter:Oyetola]
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola. [Twitter:Oyetola]

Recommended articles

Its Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, was quoted to have disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zoe Maritime, Mrs Tosan Edodo-Moore.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister will unveil the plans at the forthcoming Maritime Business Roundtable Breakfast Meeting.

Edodo-Moore said that the federal government, through its Renewed Agenda, was committed to increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, by increasing the revenue generated by the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are pleased to announce the Maritime Business Roundtable Breakfast Meeting (MBRBM) on Security and New Technologies in Inland Waterways Transportation, scheduled for April 18 in Lagos.

“The highlight of the meeting is the intervention of Madam Yan Yuqing the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China.

“Yuqing will share the Sino-Nigeria Maritime Relationship and lessons to be learnt from China, which has the largest Inland Waterways Network in the World.

“Also, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, will unveil the administration’s plans for Inland Waterways and Coastal Services.

“The subject will be dissected by a panel, comprising industry stakeholders, regulatory authorities and security agencies,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edodo-Moore said that the panellists would include Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Dr Dayo Mobereola, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Others are Alhaji Munirudeen Oyebamiji, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, [NIWA] Lokoja and Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

It will also include Oluseyi Oluyede, the Managing Director, Niger Benue Transport Co Ltd. and AIG Rhoda Olofu, the Maritime Police Command.

According to her, expected participants are port users, maritime stakeholders, government agencies, banks (with maritime desk), Insurance companies, ship-owners, boat operators, logistics companies, freight forwarders, Oil and Gas companies and foreign entities

Edodo-Moore said that the benefits of the Maritime Breakfast Roundtable include visibility, growth, networking, impartation and exchange of knowledge.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Northern political group rejects NEF’s criticism of Tinubu

Northern political group rejects NEF’s criticism of Tinubu

We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians

We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response