FG frees 15 inmates to ease custodial overcrowding in Kastina satelite prison

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, during a special event at the facility. Nababa highlighted that the release was made possible through the efforts of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olabinmi Tunji-Ojo.

Represented by the Controller of Corrections, Katsina Command, Abdulmumin Haruna, Nababa explained that the beneficiaries of this initiative were individuals charged with minor offences.

"I commend the minister for this laudable initiative aimed at putting smiles on the faces of freed inmates. This is the first of its kind in the country and will go a long way in reducing overcrowding in custodial centers. This will consequently improve service delivery at the custodial centres in line with international best practice."

Nababa took the opportunity to encourage those who did not benefit from the release not to view their incarceration as the end of life but rather as an opportunity to turn over a new leaf.

"You should instead see it as an opportunity to turn a new leaf and obey the rules and regulations of the custodial centre," he stated.

As a gesture of support and assistance, each of the freed inmates was presented with ₦10,000 to ease their transportation back to their respective homes.

In response, the newly freed inmates expressed their gratitude to the Federal Government and the officials of the custodial center for the compassionate gesture.