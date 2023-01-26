ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG foils 66 attempts to hack FEC virtual meetings – Pantami

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government said it foiled 66 attempts by hackers from Europe to compromise the virtual meetings of the Federal Executive Councils (FEC).

Prof. Isa Ali Pantami
Prof. Isa Ali Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami gave the revelation in Abuja at the 19th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scorecard series was organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture to showcase the achievements of the Buhari’s administration.

Presenting the scorecards of his ministry, Pantami said since the unveiling of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements for Federal Public Institutions in October, 2020, not less than, 108 virtual FEC meetings had been held.

He said from the 108 virtual FEC meetings held, 66 attacks to compromise the meetings were made from Europe but all were failed.

The minister said all the cases were reported to the appropriate authorities for the record and actions.

He recalled that the the National Policy on Virtual Engagements was launched to formalise government online meetings such as FEC and Council of State meetings.

The minister said that with the policy developed with the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, government’s virtual meetings could be held effectively and legally.

He said the implementation of the virtual meetings had saved the country over N47 billion which could have been used if they were held physically.

The minister also disclosed that in line with Buhari’s vision to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, not less than 2.2 million jobs had been created in the digital sector in the past three years.

He said the feat was achieved in the sector by the implementation of the Executive Orders signed by the President to priotise indigenous content as well as indigenous professional in the execution of national projects.

Pantami said in the execution of jobs, planning and design of projects as well as appointments of key officials in the digital sector of the country priorities were given to indigenous professionals.

He said his ministry also priotised the execution of programmes and projects that could generate direct and indirect jobs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions trail proposed Lagos general hospitals upgrade

Mixed reactions trail proposed Lagos general hospitals upgrade

Immigration produced more than 1.7m passports in 2022 – Aregbesola

Immigration produced more than 1.7m passports in 2022 – Aregbesola

Tribunal judgment: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

Tribunal judgment: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

Lekki Deep Seaport to boost non-oil revenue — NEPC

Lekki Deep Seaport to boost non-oil revenue — NEPC

President Buhari committed to free, fair election – Malami

President Buhari committed to free, fair election – Malami

No PVC, no voting, INEC Chairman insists

No PVC, no voting, INEC Chairman insists

Wikipedia plans to bridge digital gap between students, teachers

Wikipedia plans to bridge digital gap between students, teachers

Tinubu accuses Atiku, PDP of twisting his comment on fuel scarcity, naira notes

Tinubu accuses Atiku, PDP of twisting his comment on fuel scarcity, naira notes

Why I chose Atiku over Obi - Tinubu's ex-campaign director

Why I chose Atiku over Obi - Tinubu's ex-campaign director

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect