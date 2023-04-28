FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

The government stated that Kanu was subjected to an extraordinary rendition from Kenya so that he could continue his ongoing trial in Nigeria.

In an amended notice of appeal before the Supreme Court, marked SC/CR/1361/2022, the government argued that the Court of Appeal in Abuja erred when it held that Kanu's extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria robbed the trial court of its jurisdiction to try him on the seven-count charge on which he was being tried before he absconded.

In a statement made by the government, "Kanu's return to Nigeria was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian security agencies and international intelligence agencies. The Indigenous People of Biafra had been consistently intimidating and threatening the peace and security of Nigeria through their violent activities.

"The government had to take action to protect the country's sovereignty and ensure that the rule of law is upheld."

Recall, Kanu jumped bail...

The notice of appeal, which contained 13 grounds, was filed by David Kaswe of the Federal Ministry of Justice. The Federal Government argued that Kanu was standing trial on a five-count charge preferred against him by the government, but in the course of proceedings, he illegally jumped bail and absconded from Nigeria.

The government further explained that Kanu was only returned to Nigeria to continue his trial before the court. They accused the Appeal Court of failing to consider the illegality of Kanu jumping bail and his refusal to make himself available for trial, which necessitated his return to Nigeria.