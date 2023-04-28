The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Ima Elijah

FG explains that Nnamdi Kanu's arrest was a collaborative effort with international security agencies.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended articles

The government stated that Kanu was subjected to an extraordinary rendition from Kenya so that he could continue his ongoing trial in Nigeria.

In an amended notice of appeal before the Supreme Court, marked SC/CR/1361/2022, the government argued that the Court of Appeal in Abuja erred when it held that Kanu's extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria robbed the trial court of its jurisdiction to try him on the seven-count charge on which he was being tried before he absconded.

In a statement made by the government, "Kanu's return to Nigeria was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian security agencies and international intelligence agencies. The Indigenous People of Biafra had been consistently intimidating and threatening the peace and security of Nigeria through their violent activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The government had to take action to protect the country's sovereignty and ensure that the rule of law is upheld."

The notice of appeal, which contained 13 grounds, was filed by David Kaswe of the Federal Ministry of Justice. The Federal Government argued that Kanu was standing trial on a five-count charge preferred against him by the government, but in the course of proceedings, he illegally jumped bail and absconded from Nigeria.

The government further explained that Kanu was only returned to Nigeria to continue his trial before the court. They accused the Appeal Court of failing to consider the illegality of Kanu jumping bail and his refusal to make himself available for trial, which necessitated his return to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted the Federal Government permission to file nine grounds of appeal. A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Okoro, gave the approval.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [Exclusive]

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [Exclusive]

Police present ₦‎49.6m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

Police present ₦‎49.6m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

5 startups win ₦‎17.5m at hackathon to end open defecation

5 startups win ₦‎17.5m at hackathon to end open defecation

Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja