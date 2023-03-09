ADVERTISEMENT
FG directs NSIB to investigate Lagos train accident

Bayo Wahab

The FG promised that the agency would proffer solutions to prevent a recurrence of the accident in future.

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)
Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

The train crashed into the bus around 7 am on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Ikeja.

Describing the accident as unfortunate, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika assured Nigerians that the NSIB would unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident.

He also promised that the agency would proffer solutions to prevent a recurrence in future.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Dr. James Odaudu, the minister also urged members of the public to cooperate with the agency in carrying out its investigation.

Recall that the NSIB was recently created as a multimodal investigation body to replace the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) which was formerly in charge of investigations into aviation-related accidents.

The minister also commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, especially those who lost their loved ones in the accident. He further prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

According to reports, two people have been confirmed dead while many sustained varying degrees of injury.

