ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG begs NLC, TUC to reconsider 14-day strike ultimatum

Ima Elijah

Onyejeocha explained the government's dedication to ensuring consistent wage payments.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

During a meeting between government officials and labour leaders, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured the unions of the government's commitment to accelerating the implementation of the October 2023 agreement.

Onyejeocha explained the government's dedication to ensuring consistent wage payments and urged the labour leaders to reconsider their strike ultimatum.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, provided updates on the procurement of CNG buses, confirming that 70% payment had been made for new buses and kits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwagbemi disclosed that some buses were ready for deployment, with plans to commence local assembly for additional vehicles, including tricycles, by March to April 2024.

However, despite the government's assurances, President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and Deputy President of TUC, Tommy Okon, maintained their stance on the 14-day ultimatum.

They expressed the importance of promptly implementing the agreed-upon terms to address the concerns of Nigerian workers and citizens effectively.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG begs NLC, TUC to reconsider 14-day strike ultimatum

FG begs NLC, TUC to reconsider 14-day strike ultimatum

Cardtonic 3.0 just made buying gadgets online more affordable

Cardtonic 3.0 just made buying gadgets online more affordable

Nigerian First Ladies call for state of emergency on drug abuse, trafficking

Nigerian First Ladies call for state of emergency on drug abuse, trafficking

Buhari's signature forged in $6.23m CBN withdrawal, Mustapha testifies against Emefiele

Buhari's signature forged in $6.23m CBN withdrawal, Mustapha testifies against Emefiele

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest amid presidential poll delay

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest amid presidential poll delay

Ondo State reschedules local government election to July 15

Ondo State reschedules local government election to July 15

Lawmakers reject bill to raise educational qualifications for political offices

Lawmakers reject bill to raise educational qualifications for political offices

Traditional ruler appeals to NAFDAC to reverse ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets

Traditional ruler appeals to NAFDAC to reverse ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets

Nnaji launches TechAdvantage online academy to empower Nigerians in technology

Nnaji launches TechAdvantage online academy to empower Nigerians in technology

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja