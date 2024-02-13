FG begs NLC, TUC to reconsider 14-day strike ultimatum

During a meeting between government officials and labour leaders, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured the unions of the government's commitment to accelerating the implementation of the October 2023 agreement.

Onyejeocha explained the government's dedication to ensuring consistent wage payments and urged the labour leaders to reconsider their strike ultimatum.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, provided updates on the procurement of CNG buses, confirming that 70% payment had been made for new buses and kits.

Oluwagbemi disclosed that some buses were ready for deployment, with plans to commence local assembly for additional vehicles, including tricycles, by March to April 2024.

However, despite the government's assurances, President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and Deputy President of TUC, Tommy Okon, maintained their stance on the 14-day ultimatum.