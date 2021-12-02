RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court (FHC) will, on Dec. 20, begin its Christmas vacation.

Federal High Court
Federal High Court

The Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, stated this, on Thursday, in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the court, Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vacation, which will begin on Dec. 20, would end on Jan. 7, 2022.

The statement, titled: “Slight Change in the New Legal Year Activities/Christmas Vacation,” hinted that the vacation judges during the holiday remained unchanged.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria Abuja, announces a slight change in the 2021/2022 New Legal Year/Annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year Get-Together Ceremonies.

“Due to sudden overriding official engagements, the New Legal Year ceremony will now begin on Dec. 16 to Dec. 17."

The New Legal Year Christian and Muslim Worship would be held on Dec. 16 by 9:30am and a Special Legal Year Court Session by 12:00 Noon to formally mark the activities in the courts.

The opening ceremony for the Annual Judges’ Conference will hold on Dec. 17 while the End of the Year Get-Together and Merit Award Ceremony holds from 5:15 pm of the same day.

It, however, stated that the special valedictory court session in honour of the former Chief Judge of FHC, Late Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati would remain on Dec. 13.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

2m metric tons of rice smuggled into Nigeria annually – Senate

2m metric tons of rice smuggled into Nigeria annually – Senate

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Respect my age, stop wanton killings - Elder statesman urges Igbo youths

Respect my age, stop wanton killings - Elder statesman urges Igbo youths

Kaduna will fire 233 teachers, try them and shame them publicly for fake certificates

Kaduna will fire 233 teachers, try them and shame them publicly for fake certificates

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]