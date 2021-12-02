Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vacation, which will begin on Dec. 20, would end on Jan. 7, 2022.

The statement, titled: “Slight Change in the New Legal Year Activities/Christmas Vacation,” hinted that the vacation judges during the holiday remained unchanged.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria Abuja, announces a slight change in the 2021/2022 New Legal Year/Annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year Get-Together Ceremonies.

“Due to sudden overriding official engagements, the New Legal Year ceremony will now begin on Dec. 16 to Dec. 17."

The New Legal Year Christian and Muslim Worship would be held on Dec. 16 by 9:30am and a Special Legal Year Court Session by 12:00 Noon to formally mark the activities in the courts.

The opening ceremony for the Annual Judges’ Conference will hold on Dec. 17 while the End of the Year Get-Together and Merit Award Ceremony holds from 5:15 pm of the same day.