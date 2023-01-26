ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEC approves Nigeria Data Protection Bill for possible adoption as Executive Bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC)has approved the Nigeria Data Protection Bill to be transmitted to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill.

FEC meeting (Punch)
FEC meeting (Punch)

Mr Babatunde Bamigboye, Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), in a statement issued in Abuja said the bill was approved on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Bamigboye said the bill would be transmitted through the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of NDPB on Feb. 4,2022 with a mandate to implement the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and to coordinate the passage of an enabling Act for data protection.

Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy presented the bill which has its major aim of safeguarding the fundamental rights, freedoms and the interests of data subjects as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

Part of the contents of the bill includes providing for the regulation of processing of personal data, promoting data processing practices that safeguard the security of personal data and privacy of data subjects.

The bill also seeks to ensure that personal data is processed in a fair, lawful and accountable manner and intervene in cases of data breaches, among other objectives.

The National Commissioner of NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, while accompanying the minister to the meeting called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Federal Government in ensuring the sustainability of the abundant opportunities in Nigeria’s digital economy.

“With the full support demonstrated by the administration of President Buhari, a clear signal had been sent to the global data processing ecosystem.

“It goes to show that Nigeria is committed to safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms of Nigerians which may be impacted one way or the other by the activities of data controllers and data processors,” Olatunji said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions trail proposed Lagos general hospitals upgrade

Mixed reactions trail proposed Lagos general hospitals upgrade

Immigration produced more than 1.7m passports in 2022 – Aregbesola

Immigration produced more than 1.7m passports in 2022 – Aregbesola

Tribunal judgment: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

Tribunal judgment: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

Lekki Deep Seaport to boost non-oil revenue — NEPC

Lekki Deep Seaport to boost non-oil revenue — NEPC

President Buhari committed to free, fair election – Malami

President Buhari committed to free, fair election – Malami

No PVC, no voting, INEC Chairman insists

No PVC, no voting, INEC Chairman insists

Wikipedia plans to bridge digital gap between students, teachers

Wikipedia plans to bridge digital gap between students, teachers

Tinubu accuses Atiku, PDP of twisting his comment on fuel scarcity, naira notes

Tinubu accuses Atiku, PDP of twisting his comment on fuel scarcity, naira notes

Why I chose Atiku over Obi - Tinubu's ex-campaign director

Why I chose Atiku over Obi - Tinubu's ex-campaign director

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect