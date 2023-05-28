FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

Malam Muhammad Bello, FCT Minister, gave this directive at the 2nd convocation ceremony of sets 1991-2023 and 1st Matriculation of set 2022-2023, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that annual matriculation would ensure that the undergraduates are integrated into the learning life.

Bello explained that in achieving this, the FCT administration had made provisions specifically in its budget to ensure that the College of Nursing Science programme is funded, yearly.

“I want to thank the Chief Medical Director of Gwagwalada Medical Hospital for the offer of employment to the best-graduating students.

“We look forward to who will win for the very first time in this type of opportunity,” he said.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola congratulated all the graduates who successfully completed their programs.

He added that their dedication, hard work, and perseverance have brought them to this point, stressing that they should be proud of their achievements.

“Today, we celebrate your accomplishments and the knowledge and skills you have gained during your time at this esteemed institution.

“I am proud to note that graduates of this school have continued to distinguish themselves in their professional affairs as reports reaching us indicate that they are well sought after within and outside our shores.

“I also wish to congratulate all students who will be matriculating, your first steps to becoming nurses have just begun and I encourage you to make the best use of the opportunity of being students of this school to distinguish yourselves."

Bello said that on Jan. 14, 1993, FCT School of Midwifery gained autonomy and on Feb. 6, 1995, it moved to its permanent site where it operates to date.

He added that in those years, the school had sent out highly qualified nursed and midwives.

“To many of those graduates, therefore, this convocation is coming rather late and I urge the school management to endeavour to consistently celebrate this very important milestone in the lives of your students.

“Today, however, marks the culmination of much hard work, dedication, focus, and commitment to the realisation of your ambitions and goals and it is heartwarming to see that many of the older graduates have made the efforts to be here,” the minister said.

The minister also disclosed that the Establishment Bill of the College is at the final stage of passage at the National Assembly and that great improvements had been added to both academic and non-academic activities.

“It might interest you to know that qualified tutors have been employed, massive renovations of facilities are ongoing, and the information technology infrastructure has been upgraded with Computer-Based Testing for internal and entrance examinations constantly taking place.