The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has condemned the invasion of the Borno state office of Daily Trust by soldiers.

On Sunday, January 6, 2019, the daily reported that its regional office in Maiduguri was shut by armed soldiers who also arrested two of its staff.

According to the Nigerian Army, Daily Trust disclosed classified military information to the public.

It also accused the daily of sabotaging the war against Boko Haram, through a report which it published recently.

In his reaction, Fayose described said Buhari has taken Nigeria back to the days of dictatorship.

He said “ Before us is a full-blown dictatorship & I warned! Now in a democracy, Army invaded @daily_trust office, took its staff away! Ain't we back to Buhari's tyranny of 1984 when under Decree 4, journalists must not report information considered embarrassing to govt?”

The presidency has however released a statement saying that President Muhammadu Buhari had called for an end to the occupation Daily Trust’s office.

A reliable source has also confirmed to Pulse that the office has been re-opened.