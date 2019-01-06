Armed soldiers have allegedly invaded the regional office of Daily Trust in Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to the daily, the invasion took place on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

The regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab were reportedly arrested during the raid.

According to Daily Trust, the soldiers also shut the gate of the regional office.

Alade Abiodun, Daily Trust online editor also confirmed the incident via his Twitter page.

He said "Journalists are not criminals. We are not terrorists. We should be allowed to do our work without intimidation."

The daily said that the raid by the soldiers might be connected to a story which it published, adding that an eyewitness said that they also asked for an editor, Hamza Idris.

