Protests rock Enugu over Rev Mbaka's 'disappearance'

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council claimed that the whereabouts of the controversial priest are unknown.

According to the group, Mbaka had gone to see the Bishop two days prior; and hadn't been seen afterwards.

Parishioners stormed the Bishop's court on Wednesday, demanding that Bishop Calistus Onaga of the Catholic diocese produces Mbaka.

The parishioners have now vandalised the Bishop's court, while demanding that Mbaka be produced.

The Muhammadu Buhari presidency and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) recently accused Mbaka of calling for the president's resignation and impeachment--in the face of heightened insecurity across the country--because he was denied government contracts.

The presidency had also alleged that some disgruntled religious and political leaders have been plotting to overthrow Buhari.

The APC had also threatened to report Mbaka to Pope Francis over his political remarks.

Mbaka had responded by saying he only sought for the contracts in a bid to solve Nigeria's intractable and prolonged security crisis.

Enugu diocese is yet to respond to Pulse' requests for comments at the time of filing this story.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told Vanguard newspaper that Mbaka is not in its custody. "The DSS did not pick him up, please," the newspaper quotes spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, as saying.