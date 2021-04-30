Presidency says Father Mbaka is angry because Buhari didn't grant him contracts

Rev Mbaka supported Buhari against the PDP's Goodluck Jonathan prior to the 2015 elections.

The preacher who commands a manic and large following in the southeast region of Nigeria, launched attack after attack on Jonathan from the pulpit before and shortly after the 2015 election.

However, he withdrew his support for Buhari in 2018, saying the president is playing games with the lives of Nigerians.

He returned his support for Buhari shortly before the 2019 elections, however.

Last Sunday, Mbaka called on the president to resign over heightened insecurity across the country; and urged the national assembly to impeach the president if he refuses to resign.

According to the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mbaka has turned on Buhari because he was refused government contracts.

Shehu also says Rev Mbaka is everything but the man he claims to be.

"An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

"Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support," Shehu discloses.

He adds that "anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

"Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka."

President Buhari's political party, APC, had earlier asked Mbaka to stick to his spiritual calling and leave politics for the politicians.