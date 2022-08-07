RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Father flees as gunmen kidnap 4-year-old boy in Ekiti

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a four-year-old boy, Oluwadarasimi Omojola, as his father, Boluwaji Omojola, managed to escape on Itaji/Ijelu-Ekiti Road in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti.

Gunmen
Gunmen

The traditional ruler of the community, Owajumu of Omu-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ogundeyi, confirmed the incident through a telephone conversation with newsmen on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Ogundeyi said the incident happened at about 6.00 p.m on Friday.

The traditional ruler explained that the boy was returning from Ayede-Ekiti with his father, who managed to escape, after sustaining a severe cutlass injuries from the abductors.

He said that the injured farmer was currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed facility.

Ogundeyi said that security operatives and local hunters had since been mobilised to go after the kidnappers to rescue the boy.

However, DSP. Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, has yet to confirm the incident as the time of filing this report.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari inaugurates flood, erosion control project in Rivers

Buhari inaugurates flood, erosion control project in Rivers

Buhari condemns killings of Nigeriens, police officials in South East

Buhari condemns killings of Nigeriens, police officials in South East

Father flees as gunmen kidnap 4-year-old boy in Ekiti

Father flees as gunmen kidnap 4-year-old boy in Ekiti

How we gave IPOB fighters bloody nose during attack on station, Police

How we gave IPOB fighters bloody nose during attack on station, Police

Amosun: Don't join issues with sore losers, APC tells Gov Abiodun

Amosun: Don't join issues with sore losers, APC tells Gov Abiodun

NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymmetric war mode

NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymmetric war mode

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

Former IGP, Tafa Balogun, buried in Ila-Orangun, Osun

Former IGP, Tafa Balogun, buried in Ila-Orangun, Osun

Buhari mourns death of loyalist, Salisu Hadejia

Buhari mourns death of loyalist, Salisu Hadejia

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South