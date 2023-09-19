ADVERTISEMENT
Falana pursues truth in Mohbad's death

Falana highlights the urgency of this matter and underscores the need for transparency and accountability in such cases.

Falana and Falana described Mohbad's passing as "very tragic" and shrouded in "mysterious" circumstances.

The law firm, in a letter addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, described the artist's passing as "very tragic" and shrouded in "mysterious" circumstances.

Folakemi Falana, the signatory of the letter representing the law firm, passionately urged Justice Dada to initiate an inquest aimed at unraveling the enigmatic circumstances surrounding the young musician's unfortunate death.

"Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, we are compelled to request you to use your esteemed office to conduct a coroner's inquest to establish the cause of death of this promising young artist and provide appropriate recommendations, as outlined in Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007.

"This section stipulates that an inquest shall be convened whenever a coroner is alerted that the death of an individual within their Coroner District is due to violent, unnatural, or suspicious circumstances," the statement read.

"We hereby implore Your Lordship to launch an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss within Lagos State, and we remain confident that Your Lordship will act swiftly and urgently in response to our request."

Falana pursues truth in Mohbad's death

