Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North - PDP) has thrown his weight behind a controversial bill to regulate social media in Nigeria.

The 'Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation 2019’ bill passed second reading during plenary in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

During deliberations on the bill, Abbo said the issue of fake news in the country needs urgent attention.

"The issue of fake news in this country, if it’s not regulated is a cancer waiting to consume all of us. Even conventional media that are regulated are suffering from falsehood.

"If we cannot regulate the spread of falsehood, it will consume all of us tomorrow," the controversial senator said.

Abbo was the subject of a social media storm months ago after a video of him physically assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop surfaced on the internet.

Calls to have Abbo arrested and prosecuted intensified on social media, and he was eventually arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault even though he had issued a public apology to his victim. His trial continues in court, but a probe by the Senate has stalled for months.

Senator Abba Moro, a former Minister of Interior Affairs, also supports the bill to regulate social media [REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde] Reuters

During discussions on Wednesday, Senator Abba Moro (Benue South - PDP) also backed the bill because of its good intentions.

"Some of us in one way or the other have been victims of fake news. I rise to support this bill as it will protect the society.

"Today we know that America has risen up against fake news as it has had very terrible consequences in America.

"Fake news is dangerous, therefore Mr. President , we must rise to the challenge," he said.

However, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East - PDP) condemned the bill in its totality.

"Based on our constitution that guarantees freedom of speech, there is a cyber crime act that deals with this," he said.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Kaduna Central - PDP), proposes a framework and system of regulation, control and conduct, the use of the internet and various social platforms in the transmission of information in Nigeria.

"The bill is not an attempt to stifle free speech or dissenting views; it is rather an opportunity to address a growing threat which, if left unchecked, can cause serious damage in our polity and disrupt peaceful coexistence," he said on Wednesday.

The bill passed second reading after a voice vote which enjoyed massive support from senators.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North - APC) referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. The committee will report back to the red chamber within four weeks.