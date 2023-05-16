The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Ima Elijah

Keyamo called for the implementation of legislation that would criminalise the act of spreading fake news.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN

Recommended articles

Speaking through his special adviser, Niyi Fatogun, at a media workshop organised by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, Keyamo emphasised the importance of regulating and sanitising the social media landscape to combat this growing concern.

During the workshop themed 'Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: the Obligations of journalists to their Country,' the minister acknowledged the undeniable presence of social media in the country while stressing the necessity of enacting laws to govern its usage and prevent the dissemination of falsehoods.

Keyamo expressed his concern about the potential destructive impact of fake news on the nation's fabric. He asserted that eliminating fake social media accounts would be a crucial step towards curbing fake news, which poses a significant threat to the integrity of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the minister called for the implementation of legislation that would criminalise the act of spreading fake news.

He argued that individuals responsible for propagating such harmful misinformation must be held accountable for their actions, as fake news has the potential to erode the very foundation of the nation.

Addressing the journalists in attendance, the convener of the workshop, John Mayak, who serves as the Country Director of the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, stressed the importance of self-regulation as the most effective means of combating fake news.

Mayak advocated for a balanced approach that combines government regulations with internal industry standards, citing examples from China and other developed countries.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth