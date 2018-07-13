Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex President avoids sitting with APC members at Abuja meeting

Obasanjo Ex President avoids sitting with APC members at Abuja meeting

He chose to sit among the participants instead of a front row seat reserved for him among the dignitaries, at  the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton.

  • Published:
6 ways Aliko Dangote spends his billions play

Aliko Dangote, Yemi Osinbajo and Olusegun Obasanjo

(The Herald Nigeria Newspaper )

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo caused a stir at the on-going African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meeting in Abuja.

He chose to sit among the participants instead of a front row seat reserved for him among the dignitaries, at  the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton.

No one knew the reason for Obasanjo’s action and he did not explain to anyone.

Before Obasanjo’s arrival, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and Albert Muchanga, African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Transport were already seated.

He arrived when Benedict Oramah, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank was delivering his welcome speech.

Earlier, the meeting witnessed the opening ceremony which featured a documentary on the history of Afreximbank’s 25 years of existence.

George Elombi, the Executive Vice President of Afreximbank had also delivered his introductory remarks.

But when Bronwyn Nelson, the Editor-at-Large of CNBC Africa who was moderator of the event, walked up to welcome Obasanjo at the entrance with the aim of ushering him to his seat, the former Nigerian president refused and chose to sit on an empty seat on the right row of the hall.

Everyone was surprised at Obasanjo’s action including the other dignitaries in front of the hall.

After Oramah’s welcome speech, Muchanga and Nelson went to persuade Obasanjo to take his seat.

The former president, however, complied and followed them to his seat.

He shook hands with the dignitaries starting from Mustapha to El-Rufai, Oramah and Adeosun among others before sitting.

Obasanjo therefore became the toast of the Afreximbank Annual Meeting 2018 and 25th anniversary programme, which ends in Abuja on Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
2 Ekiti Election Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

2019 Election How OBJ, ex-Generals are reportedly plotting to remove Buhari
Obasanjo Ex-President wants review of public procurement policies to eliminate corruption
Obasanjo Ex-president shuns reserved seat at African Export and Import Bank meeting
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister accuses FG of plotting to implicate Atiku, Jonathan, IBB, Danjuma, others
Atiku 'Ex VP is not broke, not borrowing money from Wike'--Shaibu
Finance Here's why ECOWAS may not have a single currency by 2020
Wole Soyinka Obasanjo least worthy of ex-leaders
Transition Monitoring Group Obasanjo is not above the law - TMG
Ahmed Makarfi Ex-PDP caretaker chairman to run for President
Donald Duke Ex-Governor says Buhari caused 2016 recession because he didn't know what he was doing

Local

Obasanjo shuns reserved seat at international event in Abuja
Obasanjo Ex-president shuns reserved seat at African Export and Import Bank meeting
Miyetti Allah says 5,000 herdsmen have been killed in 10 years
In Taraba 73 dead as herdsmen and community members clash
The Police spokesman faulted the Fayose's allegations on harassment of his person and other members of the PDP.
Fayose Governor lied about being assaulted - Police command
Mr. Paul Arkwright
Paul Arkwright British envoy calls for free, fair, credible, election in Ekiti