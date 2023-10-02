ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Ohanaeze Chairman urges Nigerians to endure economic hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogbogu said that Nigerians should be law abiding and remain resolute towards a better Nigeria.

Elumunoh gave the advice on Sunday while celebrating the 2023 New Yam Festival in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to him, with time the situation will be rectified as everything is being put in place to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

He urged the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment for youth employment as youths remained a major population in the country.

According to him, the New Yam Festival is part of the cultural heritage of the Igbo people as they are known for their rich cultural heritage and the festival offers the people to advance their community.

Also, the President General of the Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Chief Willie Okafor, said that the country had achieved a lot in some sectors of the economy.

Okafor added that the government needed to identify more critical areas for the development of the country.

According to him, with time, Nigeria will restore its lost glory and Nigerians should endure as hard times do not last forever.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Umuonuora kindred, Chief Nwabufor Ogbogu, said that the ceremony unified the people to care for one another.

Ogbogu said that Nigerians should be law abiding and remain resolute towards a better Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

