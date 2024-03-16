ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Every tribe in Nigeria is involved in drug trafficking - Ohanaeze defends Igbos

Nurudeen Shotayo

Iwuanyanwu said most of the stereotypes against the Igbo people in Nigeria were borne out of sheer ignorance and envy.

PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [The Guardian]
PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Ohanaeze leader said this during an interview on Arise News on Saturday, March 16, 2024, where he condemned the alleged persecution of the Igbos in Lagos and other parts of the country.

His comments follow the demolition of properties in parts of Lagos and Abuja, which he said appeared like an agenda against the Igbo people.

While acknowledging the right of the government to acquire any land, Iwuanyanwu appealed for compensation for those whose properties have been demolished in the ongoing exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the Lagos state government to be judicious in its approach and refrain from actions that may give rise to suspicion that it's after the interest of the Igbos.

He raised concern about the inherent danger and possible consequences of a trend whereby people of Igbo extraction are being maligned based on prejudice by other tribes.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to reign in those who are peddling dangerous rhetoric about the Igbo, noting that the situation had already created ethnic tensions in the country.

The Ohanaeze leader said he has managed to persuade his people to remain calm amid the challenges, saying the stereotypes against the South Easterners were borne out of sheer ignorance and envy.

"I've told my people, most of them are frustrated. I told them as their leader, don't be frustrated. It's normal human instinct. When people think you're successful, they're bound to attribute it to so many things. Sometimes, people say that drug pushers, and this and this.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But, in my office, I've checked the record of all the people arrested for drugs. Yes, I've seen some Igbo names there, but there's no tribe in Nigeria that's not involved in drug trafficking. It's not Igbos," Iwuanyanwu said.

He also said the Igbos are concerned about the spate of kidnappings and other security disturbances in the North West and North East, warning that if not resolved, it could spread to other parts of the county earlier than imagined.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Every tribe in Nigeria is involved in drug trafficking - Ohanaeze defends Igbos

Every tribe in Nigeria is involved in drug trafficking - Ohanaeze defends Igbos

NBA disagrees with Kogi police account over death of Nsukka lawyer

NBA disagrees with Kogi police account over death of Nsukka lawyer

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Cases of Islamophobia are rising globally, United Nations is worried

Cases of Islamophobia are rising globally, United Nations is worried

Wike: Fubara focused on making Rivers great, won't be distracted - Aide

Wike: Fubara focused on making Rivers great, won't be distracted - Aide

Zamfara governor’s wife offers to pay medical bill of mother of triplets

Zamfara governor’s wife offers to pay medical bill of mother of triplets

Tinubu appoints former Kaduna governor head of new Almajiri commission

Tinubu appoints former Kaduna governor head of new Almajiri commission

Nigeria will experience 3 days of sunshine, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3 days of sunshine, thunderstorms from today

Customs intercepts ₦500m worth of ammunition concealed in sacks of garri

Customs intercepts ₦500m worth of ammunition concealed in sacks of garri

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Tinubu inaugurates mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test/Illustrative photo. [naijaloaded]

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]

Lagos govt to set up IVF, endometriosis centres