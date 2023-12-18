ADVERTISEMENT
Igbos have now accepted Tinubu as our President  — Ohanaeze

Bayo Wahab

Ohanaeze says Igbos across the country have pledged to support President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Iwuayanwu during an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, December 17, 2023, said his consultation with his kinsmen confirmed Igbos' acceptance of President Tinubu.

He said as a leader of Ohanaeze, one of his mandates is to ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, adding that he’s sought an appointment with the President to facilitate Kanu’s release.

He added that Kanu's release would help Nigeria and the security agencies “to differentiate who is a criminal and who is a very honest and dedicated Nigerian.”

He said, “We are part of Nigeria, we are committed to Nigeria, we believe in Nigeria, we have, over the years, made contributions to the building of Nigeria. So, if we cry to our leader, the president, to say this is our problem, I believe he will definitely listen to us.

“Igbos in all the various states in Nigeria have now accepted Tinubu as our president, and we have pledged, and I say that on behalf of our people, that we are going to give Tinubu every support. But we expect Tinubu to look at this problem we have. We expect him to solve this problem which all of us are talking about.”

Iwuanyanwu further said that many criminals hide under Kanu’s detention and continue to unleash heinous crimes on the people of the southeastern region.

In a veiled reference to Simon Ekpa, the Ohanaeze leader said, “Some people stay outside Nigeria and, from time to time, mobilise armed robbers, gunmen, even declare sit at home” in the region.

He said the sit-at-home order is affecting businesses in Igbo land and is heavily inflicting hardship on the people.

According to him, once Kanu is released, normalcy will be restored in the Southeast.

