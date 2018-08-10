The delegation made its position on the development known on Thursday in Abuja through its Press Officer, Mr Modestus Chukwulaka.

Pulse.ng logo
EU condemns blockage of NASS by DSS, lauds FG’s intervention

NASS Invasion EU condemns blockage by DSS, lauds FG’s intervention

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and ECOWAS has condemned the action of the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Tuesday’s blockade of the entrance to the National Assembly, Abuja.

It expressed concern over the action of the security agency, describing it as an “interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services”.

The body admonished all the security agencies to remain neutral and non-partisan in the country’s democratic process.

The EU Heads of Missions have noted with concern the recent interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services, the most recent case being the barring of access to the National Assembly on Aug. 7.

“It is imperative for all law enforcement agents to stay neutral and ensure that independent institutions operate in line with their constitutional mandates, free from interference and intimidation,” it said.

The delegation reaffirmed the union’s commitment to the growth of the nation’s democracy, saying, “The EU is fully committed to supporting democracy in Nigeria”.

The union lauded the Federal Government’s swift action to protect the independence of the National Assembly as a critical pillar of democracy.

It underscored the importance of the 2019 general elections to national stability, peace and prosperity for all Nigerians.

It further stated the need for Nigerians to be allowed the freedom to decide the outcome of the polls.

The uinon, therefore, admonished all the critical stakeholders in Nigeria to play their parts toward ensuring a free, fair, credible and peaceful exercise. 

