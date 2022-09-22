RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu police rescue 12 kidnap victims in 1 week

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Enugu State Police Command says it has rescued 12 kidnap victims and foiled an attempt on some residents within one-week.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

Recommended articles

“Police operatives in Unity Division, on Sept. 21 at about 7:10p.m., responded to a distress call that suspected kidnappers blocked the road between Ekwegbe-Agu and Neke-Uno communities in Enugu East and Igbo-Etiti council areas on the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Highway.

“The police operatives foiled their attempt to kidnap some road users after a gun duel.

“Thereafter, they rescued two male victims, who were on the verge of being kidnapped, and recovered their vehicles,” Ndukwe stated.

He also stated that at about 5:30p.m. on Sept.16, operatives serving at 9th Mile Police Division with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group and Forest Guard rescued four victims in a forest at Okpatu Community in Udi council area.

The statement explained that the four rescued victims were said to have been kidnapped at Umulumgbe Community in the same council area at about 4p.m. on Sept. 15.

“This is in addition to their rescuing six other victims in the same forest at about 4:15p.m., on Sept. 14,” the statement added.

It stated that the victims were reportedly kidnapped on Sept.12 at Awhum Community in Udi council area.

Ndukwe stated that all the rescued persons had been reunited with their families.

He also stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Ammani, had ordered the immediate deployment of more intelligence/operational resources to further contain emerging incidents of kidnapping in some parts of the state, particularly on the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road.

“This is to ensure the security and safety of lives and property of innocent citizens, especially along major roads in the state,” he added.

According to him, the state police boss has appealed to residents of the state to assist the command with prompt and credible information that will help in serving them better.

He stated that the command could be reached on the following emergency hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or Police PPRO on 08099854883.

He added that information could be sent to the command via: infoenugupolice@gmail.com.

He gave assurance that such vital information would be treated with utmost confidentiality and dispatch.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oil theft: 265 illegal refineries in SPDC corridor alone – Minister

Oil theft: 265 illegal refineries in SPDC corridor alone – Minister

Tambuwal becomes Governor's Forum chairman as Fayemi bows out

Tambuwal becomes Governor's Forum chairman as Fayemi bows out

Enugu police rescue 12 kidnap victims in 1 week

Enugu police rescue 12 kidnap victims in 1 week

6 dead as 40 passenger-boat capsizes in Benue

6 dead as 40 passenger-boat capsizes in Benue

ASUU strike: Student asks court to suspend Buhari's salary, FAAC operations

ASUU strike: Student asks court to suspend Buhari's salary, FAAC operations

Delta Govt laments as framer loses over N70m rice farm to flood

Delta Govt laments as framer loses over N70m rice farm to flood

Osinbajo seeks balanced female participation in politics, govt

Osinbajo seeks balanced female participation in politics, govt

Please, don't ban ponmo - Stakeholders appeal to FG

Please, don't ban ponmo - Stakeholders appeal to FG

FG lists activities to celebrate Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary

FG lists activities to celebrate Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Ahmad Lawan, The President of the Senate (Premium Times)

Lawan missing as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku make INEC final list of 2023 contestants