In a petition submitted to the panel on Friday, the NGO said that the invitation was necessary as the spread of fake news fueled the civil disturbances that followed the protest.

The petition, signed by Gbolahan Bakare, the group’s South-West Coordinator, said that the uprising threatened peace as many lives were lost and property destroyed.

It said that those who promoted fake news during the protest should be invited to justify the veracity of the information they spread during the uprising.

“We request that your panel extend invitation to all persons and organisations who promoted fake news and falsehood in relation to the alleged and unsubstantiated killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

“This petition is submitted in pursuant of our rights as enshrined in Section 36 (2A) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Which provides for an opportunity for the persons whose rights and obligations may be affected to make representations to the administering authority before that authority makes the decision.

“It is our considered opinion that the activities of fake news promoters regarding the Lekki incident put to risk the stability of the Nigerian nation and specifically threaten our collective security as citizens,” the NGO said.

The group said it believed that there could not be restitution without justice and fairness.

“We therefore seek that your panel promotes fairness in this matter by extending invitation to all those who have made varying degrees of inciting claims regarding what transpired at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, 20th October, 2020.

“This must include those who claim blank bullets were used to physically appear before your committee to substantiate all they have said or claimed.

“This, we believe, will help your panel to unravel the truth and deliver justice to all concerned,” the NGO said.