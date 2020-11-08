Following the attacks on several police stations in the country last month, the Inspector-General of Police Committee on EndSARS Protest Damage Assessment, has said that 100 AK47 rifles and 2,600 pieces of ammunition were looted by hoodlums.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, hoodlums hijacked the peaceful #Endsars protests across the country after some soldiers attacked protesters in Lagos.

Barely 24 hours after the Lekki shooting incident on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, hoodlums took the streets of Lagos to loot, vandalise public and private properties and also set some police stations on fire.

More than 20 police officers were also killed by angry mobs during the violence across the country.

According to the IGP committee, 37 police formations were attacked during the widespread violence, while 367 vehicles, including 10 Armoured Personnel Carrier, saloon cars and Hilux vans were burnt.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu [Facebook/Nigeria Police Force]

Speaking on this on Saturday, November 7, 2020, the Chairman of the committee, Yaro Abutu, in an interview said the committee has been taking the inventory of properties destroyed in police facilities across the country.

He said it was unfortunate that the destruction of police stations and looting of arms happened towards the end of the year, “when there is a surge in criminality all over the country.”

Abutu said, “We are taking a tour around the 17 states where burning of police facilities and killing of police personnel occurred. Since Lagos is the epicentre we decided to come to Lagos first. Thirty seven police stations were attacked in Lagos and about 30 per cent of the police infrastructure in the state has been crippled.

“Also, a lot of arms and ammunition were carted away. We are still counting and collating. In some police stations, 15 to 30 firearms and a number of ammunition were stolen. So far from our preliminary report, about 100 pieces of AK-47 cannot be accounted for and up to 2,600 pieces of ammunition are missing. This is when criminals become more aggressive whereas police equipment has been crippled. It is pathetic.”

He, therefore, urged hoodlums in possession of stolen ammunition and firearms to return them to the nearest police station or community leaders.

The committee chairman added that three firearms were returned to some police formations on Friday, November 6, 2020.