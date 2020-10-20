Isaac David, President, AOIYEO, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, stressing that the essence of the protest is not to destroy the country, but to seek an end to police brutality.

David, who said that he has been deeply bothered since the commencement of ENDSARS protest in Abuja, added that the AOIYEO is in support of a peaceful protest but said no lives should be lost.

”What Nigerians are asking for is true federalism that reflects the dream of our founding fathers, a Nigeria of equal opportunities, a Nigeria where citizens are free to air their concerns without molestation.

”Government should take the EndSARS protest as a clarion call for a complete reform of the Police and creation of State Police in the forthcoming constitutional amendment so as to improve security across the nation.

”I appreciate our youths for being bold on their stand, seeking reform in our dear country. I stand with my people in Abuja in demanding for justice and peace on all forms of extra-judicial killings and unlawful arrests,” he said.

He also assured them that Abuja youths will always stand with them on the cause for the pursuit of good governance.