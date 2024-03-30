ADVERTISEMENT
End farmer/herder crisis, kidnappings to crash price of rice - RIFAN to govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

She decried that a lot of farmers were not able to process or harvest their crops last year due to fear of being killed or kidnapped.

Nnenna Ejim, Vice President of RIFAN, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

She attributed the current hike in the price of rice to insecurity, farmer-herder crisis, hike in input and rice blast.

Ejim identified other contributing factors to the non-implementation of government policy like the anchor borrower programme, lack of insurance coverage for farmers, and climate change, among others.

“Government policy on anchor borrower was not implemented last year because of election and other factors like COVID-19 impact has created a huge gap in rice cultivation, hence the hike.

“The Russian-Ukraine war is affecting us seriously because they are the greatest provider of fertiliser and other input, which we are the moment we have difficulties getting such input.

The way forward in ensuring a drastic reduction in the price of rice is that the government should prioritise the security of its populace both in the farms and around communities.

“Farmers should be given inputs at a subsidised rate and also enlighten farmers on climate-smart agriculture so that they will not risk their lives or production trying to cultivate areas with lots of floods.

“There should be an issue of insurance package or coverage for farmers and making sure that insurance companies come to farmers rescue in the event of any disaster,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the current price of a 50kg bag of rice ranges from ₦70,000 to ₦80,000 depending on quality as against last year’s price which ranged from ₦32,000 to ₦36000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

