El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

The condolence is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said security forces reported that bandits attacked worshippers at Kakkau Daji in Chikun LGA where a worshipper was killed and unspecified number of persons kidnapped.

The commissioner said bandits killed one person at Kangon Kadi general area also in Chikun LGA, and one other person at Barebari in Igabi LGA.

He said the bandits also killed two persons at Sauran Giwa general area while they were returning from a religious function.