El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

El-Rufai has charged security forces to intensify their efforts at securing lives.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday in Kaduna condoled families that lost their loved ones in Sunday's attack by bandits at Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The condolence is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said security forces reported that bandits attacked worshippers at Kakkau Daji in Chikun LGA where a worshipper was killed and unspecified number of persons kidnapped.

The commissioner said bandits killed one person at Kangon Kadi general area also in Chikun LGA, and one other person at Barebari in Igabi LGA.

He said the bandits also killed two persons at Sauran Giwa general area while they were returning from a religious function.

Aruwan added that El-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attack and charged security forces to intensify their efforts at securing lives and properties in the state.

